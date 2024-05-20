Bednar walked one in a scoreless and hitless inning to earn the save in Sunday's 3-2 win over the Cubs.

Bednar took the loss in Saturday's game versus the Cubs, but he bounced back with a scoreless inning for his 10th save of the season. The right-hander has given up three runs on seven hits and three walks over 8.1 innings in May, but he also has five saves in nine appearances this month. Overall, he's at a 7.85 ERA, 1.42 WHIP and 21:6 K:BB through 18.1 innings, though he's settled down after a brutal April.