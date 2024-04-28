Bednar earned the save against the Giants on Saturday, allowing one run on two hits while striking out three over one inning.

Bednar entered the game with a three-run lead in the bottom of the 10th and surrendered a two-run shot to Jorge Soler in the leadoff at-bat to make it 4-3. The reliever would also allow an infield single in the frame, but managed to work his way through it, retiring all three batters by way of strikeout. Bednar has now converted each of his last four save attempts, though he's also allowed at least one run in back-to-back appearances, leaving him with a dreadful 13.50 ERA in April.