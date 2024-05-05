Bednar allowed one hit and struck out one over a scoreless ninth inning to earn the save Sunday against the Rockies.

Bednar allowed a two-out double but otherwise looked sharp for the second-consecutive day as he earned his sixth save Sunday, dropping his ERA to 9.69 and WHIP to 1.46 in the process. Despite the scoreless effort, the Pirates' stopper has allowed at least one run in seven of his 15 appearances this season. Pirate fans and fantasy managers alike hope these last two performances against the listless Rockies will serve as a momentum boost for Bednar, who entered the season as one of the top relievers in baseball.