Bednar picked up the save Monday against the Brewers. He pitched one shutout inning, allowing one hit and no walks with one strikeout.

Bednar appeared to be back to his All-Star form Monday night, locking down his third save without issue. The one hit he allowed came via an infield single from the speedy Jackson Chourio. Despite sporting an unsightly 10.13 ERA, Bednar is firmly cemented as the Pittsburgh closer.