Bednar (2-2) didn't allow a baserunner and struck out one in a scoreless ninth inning to earn the win Saturday against the Rockies.

Bednar entered in the ninth inning of a scoreless game and held the Rockies in check. It was a needed outing, as he entered Saturday having given up runs in each of his last three appearances. Bednar has an ugly 10.50 ERA and 1.50 WHIP across 12 frames for the season, though there is no indication that he's in danger of losing the closer role.