Bednar picked up the save over the Cubs on Thursday, pitching a perfect ninth inning while striking out one.

Bednar entered the game with a one-run lead in the bottom of the ninth and needed only eight pitches to retire the side and secure his ninth save of the season. The right-handed reliever has now converted each of his last eight save attempts and now carries a 2.57 ERA in May to go along with a 6:2 K:BB. Bednar has also recorded at least one strikeout in three straight appearances and in six of seven appearances overall this month.