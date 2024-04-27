Bednar (1-2) took the loss Friday against the Giants after he allowed three runs on two hits and a walk without recording an out.

Pirates manager Derek Shelton turned to his closer in the bottom of the ninth of a scoreless tie, but Bednar gave up a walk and a single before serving up a walk-off, three-run homer to Patrick Bailey. Bednar entered the contest with three straight scoreless appearances, but he has now allowed at least three runs in three separate outings and has a 12.00 ERA across nine innings overall. The right-hander is 4-for-7 in save opportunities and has seen his job security decline significantly after beginning the campaign as one of the top closers in MLB with 58 saves and a 2.27 ERA in the previous two seasons.