Bednar struck out one batter in a perfect ninth inning to earn a save over the Brewers on Monday.

Bednar retired the middle of Milwaukee's lineup in order to finish off the 8-6 win. He's converted eight of his 11 save chances this season, including seven in a row. However, he's registered a 6.94 ERA over his last 12 appearances since blowing a save chance against Detroit on April 9. Bednar has given up just one run over his last five frames and appears to be settling back into his usual groove.