Bednar gave up a run on two hits in the ninth inning Saturday to record his seventh save of the season in a 10-9 win over the Cubs.

The right-hander made things interesting, giving up back-to-back hits to begin the ninth and allowing the tying run to get to third base with two outs, but Bednar escaped the jam. He's converted his last six save chances but has been very volatile while doing it, getting tagged for runs in five of 11 appearances over that stretch while posting an 8.38 ERA and 12:3 K:BB through 9.2 innings. Bednar still has a grip on the Pirates' closer role, but it may not be a firm one.