Bednar earned the save in Tuesday's 2-1 victory over the Brewers, striking out one in a perfect ninth inning.

After a shaky start to the year, Bednar's now delivered three straight scoreless appearances, allowing just one hit in that span. Overall, he's 4-for-7 in save chances with a 9.00 ERA, 1.22 WHIP and 12:2 K:BB through 12 innings this season.