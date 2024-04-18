Bednar allowed three earned runs on two hits and a walk while striking out two across 0.2 innings Wednesday against the Mets.

Bednar hadn't pitched since Friday so the Pirates got him work, even with a five-run deficit. He allowed three of the first four batters he faced to reach base and allowed an earned run, but he did manage to end his appearance with a pair of punchouts. His poor line was made worse when Josh Fleming allowed a pair of inherited runners to score. Though it didn't come in a save situation, Bednar's appearance didn't help get his season on track, as he's allowed at least one earned run in four of his seven appearances and has an ERA of 13.50.