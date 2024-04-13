Bednar earned a save in Friday's 5-2 win over Philadelphia, striking out one batter in a perfect inning.

Bednar turned in a much-needed performance Friday after giving up four runs and receiving his third blown save of the year during Tuesday's loss to Detroit. He looked much more like his All-Star self against the Phillies, throwing 11 of his 16 pitches for strikes and striking out Nick Castellanos on three pitches to begin the ninth. It's still too early to tell if Bednar has fully gotten past his early-season struggles, but Friday was certainly a step in the right direction.