Bednar tossed one clean inning, striking out one during Sunday's 6-1 loss to the Red Sox.

While the Pirates were down five heading into the ninth, the much-needed nondescript outing was noteworthy for Bednar who had allowed nine runs over his first six innings of the season including seven runs over the last two innings coming into Sunday's action. Bednar's hold on the closer's job in PIttsburgh remains strong as Sunday's outing will hopefully serve to get him back on the right track.