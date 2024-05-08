Olivares is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Angels.

Olivares had started in each of the past four games and went 4-for-15 with a home run, a double and four RBI during that stretch, but he'll hit the bench while right-hander Jose Soriano takes the hill for the Halos. The Pirates still seem to view Olivares as a short-side platoon player, as three of his starts over the last four games came versus left-handed pitching.