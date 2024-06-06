Olivares went 2-for-2 with two walks, an RBI, three runs scored and a stolen base Wednesday against the Dodgers.

Olivares rarely starts against right-handed pitching, though he took advantage of a chance against lefty James Paxton on Wednesday. The effort marked his fourth multi-hit performance the last month, during which he's hit .298/.352/.489. However, he's also appeared in only 16 games and earned 54 plate appearances in that span, and that sporadic playing time makes it difficult to roster him in most fantasy formats.