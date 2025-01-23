The Orix Buffaloes of the Korea Baseball Organization signed Olivares on Jan. 10, Gaijin Baseball reports.

Olivares signed a minor-league contract with the Mets back in December, but they granted him his release so that he could pursue an opportunity overseas. Slated to turn 29 in March, Olivares slashed only .224/.291/.333 with five home runs in 55 contests with the Pirates in 2024.