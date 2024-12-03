Olivares became a free agent Oct. 2.
Olivares was designated for assignment in August and was sent outright to Triple-A Indianapolis a few days later, and he's since decided to test out the open market. He appeared in 55 games for the Pirates in 2024 and slashed .224/.291/.333 with five home runs, 23 RBI, one stolen base and 22 runs scored.
