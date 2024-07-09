The Pirates optioned Olivares to Triple-A Indianapolis on Tuesday.

Olivares was a regular in right field for the Pirates throughout June, but the 28-year-old has started only one game since Joshua Palacios was brought up to the active roster July 4. With Palacios emerging as Pittsburgh's preferred option in right field, Olivares will be sent back to Triple-A and will yield his roster spot to Quinn Priester (lat).