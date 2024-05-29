Olivares will start in right field and bat cleanup in the first game of Wednesday's doubleheader with the Tigers.
Olivares looks to be the primary beneficiary from a playing-time standpoint after the Pirates optioned Jack Suwinski to Triple-A Indianapolis on Thursday. In the ensuing five games, Olivares has now drawn four starts (three versus lefties, one versus a right-hander).
More News
-
Pirates' Edward Olivares: Big performance against Atlanta•
-
Pirates' Edward Olivares: Clubs two-run homer•
-
Pirates' Edward Olivares: On bench Wednesday•
-
Pirates' Edward Olivares: Grand in win•
-
Pirates' Edward Olivares: Retreats to bench Sunday•
-
Pirates' Edward Olivares: Clubs two homers in loss•