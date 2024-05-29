Share Video

Olivares will start in right field and bat cleanup in the first game of Wednesday's doubleheader with the Tigers.

Olivares looks to be the primary beneficiary from a playing-time standpoint after the Pirates optioned Jack Suwinski to Triple-A Indianapolis on Thursday. In the ensuing five games, Olivares has now drawn four starts (three versus lefties, one versus a right-hander).

