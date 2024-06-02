Olivares is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Blue Jays.

Olivares will sit against a right-handed pitcher (Chris Bassitt) for a third consecutive matchup. He looked to have moved into a full-time role following Jack Suwinski's demotion to Triple-A Indianapolis on May 23, but Olivares appears to be stuck in a short-side platoon role while the lefty-hitting Rowdy Tellez has regained playing time versus right-handed pitching.