Pirates' Erik Gonzalez: Nearing rehab assignment
Gonzalez (collarbone) could begin a minor-league rehab assignment before the end of June, John Perrotto of DKPittsburghSports.com reports.
Gonzalez has been on the shelf since fracturing his left clavicle in mid-April, so he'll likely require a lengthy rehab stint before being cleared to rejoin the Pirates. Kevin Newman has performed well as the team's fill-in shortstop, so Gonzalez figures to transition to a utility role once healthy.
