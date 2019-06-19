Gonzalez (collarbone) could begin a minor-league rehab assignment before the end of June, John Perrotto of DKPittsburghSports.com reports.

Gonzalez has been on the shelf since fracturing his left clavicle in mid-April, so he'll likely require a lengthy rehab stint before being cleared to rejoin the Pirates. Kevin Newman has performed well as the team's fill-in shortstop, so Gonzalez figures to transition to a utility role once healthy.

