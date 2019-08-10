Pirates' Francisco Cervelli: Beginning rehab stint Sunday
Cervelli (concussion) is set to begin a rehab assignment with Double-A Altoona as a catcher on Sunday, Adam Berry of MLB.com reports.
Cervelli has been sidelined since May 26 with a concussion, though he's finally been cleared to begin a rehab assignment, There was talk that he may need to be shut down from catching moving forward after suffering another concussion, but he's not ready to give it up just yet. Considering his lengthy stay on the shelf, Cervelli is expected to require at least a handful of games in the minors to get back up to speed.
