Cervelli (concussion) is still working through the program and is not yet cleared for games, Rob Biertempfel of The Athletic reports.

There was a bit of a controversy in Pittsburgh last week when Cervelli refuted a report that he was done catching. It seems like he had a change of heart, although it's certainly understandable that he would consider giving up catching, given that this is at least his sixth concussion since 2011. He is without a timetable to return.