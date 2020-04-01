Play

There's a good chance that Heredia will make Pittsburgh's Opening Day roster as a fourth outfielder.

Heredia, who can play all three outfield spots, didn't exactly set the world on fire this spring, going 3-for-19 with one extra-base hit (a double). Still, the organization has limited immediate alternatives in the outfield. The 29-year-old fares better against right-handed pitching (.274/.335/.401) than he does against lefties (.212/.303/.293). As a result, he'll most likely serve as an occasional starter against right-handers while serving as a bat off the bench.

