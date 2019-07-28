Stallings will start at catcher and bat ninth Sunday against the Mets.

He'll be behind the plate for the fourth time in six games with manager Clint Hurdle opting for more of a timeshare at catcher lately in light of Elias Diaz's second-half struggles. Stallings has only marginally outperformed Diaz on the offensive end since the All-Star break and boasts a less impressive track record at the big-league level, so it's probably too early to anoint Stallings as Option 1A in the timeshare.

