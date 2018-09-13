Pirates' Jameson Taillon: Fires seven strong en route to 13th win

Taillon (13-9) picked up the win Wednesday against the Cardinals, allowing two runs on four hits and two walks while striking out four across seven innings.

Taillon settled in after allowing a run-scoring single to Marcell Ozuna in the first inning, firing six scoreless frames before exiting in the eighth inning with two runners on and no outs. One of those inherited runners came around to score, but Felipe Vazquez was able to slam the door and secure the victory for Taillon, his fourth straight. The right-hander owns an impressive 2.16 ERA and 25:3 K:BB across those four outings. Next up will be a home start against the Royals.