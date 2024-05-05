Taillon (3-0) earned the win over the Brewers on Saturday, allowing two hits and two walks over six scoreless innings. He struck out seven.

The bullpen allowed Milwaukee back into the game with five runs, though Hector Neris ultimately shut the door to preserve the win. Taillon's seven strikeouts Saturday set a new season high after he'd previously topped out at four Ks in an outing. Since returning from a back injury, Taillon has allowed just three earned runs with a 16:5 K:BB over 24 innings. Regression will come at some point, but Taillon will have a great chance to keep the good times rolling next weekend in Pittsburgh.