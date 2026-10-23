Taillon was scheduled to undergo flexor tendon surgery with Dr. Keith Meister on Oct. 5, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Taillon told Davidi prior to the operation that "there's a good chance" he'll need an internal brace of his UCL, as well, though it's unclear whether that occurred. The veteran right-hander has already undergone two Tommy John surgeries previously. Taillon will turn 35 next month, is an impending free agent and will miss most, if not all, of the 2027 campaign. However, he plans to continue his pitching career. Taillon logged a 5.65 ERA over 18 starts between the Cubs and Blue Jays in 2026.