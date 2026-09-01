Taillon (forearm) will throw a bullpen session Tuesday, and if that goes well, will be in line to start Friday's game in Kansas City, Mitch Bannon of The Athletic reports.

Coming back from right forearm tendinitis, Taillon gave up four earned runs while throwing 48 pitches over 3.1 innings in a rehab start with Triple-A Buffalo last Friday. The Blue Jays had left open the possibility of Taillon making one more rehab start, but as long as he comes out of Tuesday's side session without any hiccups, he'll rejoin the rotation this weekend. Taillon hasn't reached the 80-pitch mark in nearly a month, so he will not be ready for a full workload Friday.