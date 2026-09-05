Taillon (elbow) will undergo an MRI on Friday night and will likely be placed on the injured list Saturday, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Taillon's return from the IL didn't last long, as the elbow injury -- described by Taillon as more of a nerve issue -- cut Friday's outing short after two innings and 29 pitches. The Blue Jays' hands are tied with the bullpen taxed in relief of Taillon, and their options to replace Taillon in the rotation are limited with Trey Yesavage (knee) still a ways off.