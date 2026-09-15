Taillon revealed that his "season is over" Tuesday and that he is seeking clarity on his right elbow by seeing Dr. Keith Meister in Texas on Sept. 22, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Taillon is hopeful that the injury to his elbow is not anything major. He's optimistic that the treatment will just be an injection or two with an offseason to rehab. It was thought that the right-hander could return before the regular season concluded as the Blue Jays make a push for the final wild card spot in the American League.