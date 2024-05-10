Cubs manager Craig Counsell said that Taillon was scratched from Friday's start against the Pirates due to back stiffness, Meghan Montemurro of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Taillon felt his back act up Tuesday when playing catch, and it has persisted enough for his slated start for the series opener to be pushed back. Counsell noted that the back issue is not as bad as the one Taillon sustained in spring training that caused the right-hander to start the season on the 15-day IL. Taillon will be re-evaluated Saturday, and there's a chance he takes the mound in the series finale Sunday. Javier Assad will start Friday while Justin Steele will take to the mound Saturday.