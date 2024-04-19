Taillon (1-0) earned the win Friday against the Marlins, allowing one run on three hits while striking out four over five innings.

Taillon certainly didn't show any signs of rust in his first start of the campaign, holding the Marlins to a lone run on a Bryan De La Cruz solo homer in the fourth inning. It's an encouraging effort from the 32-year-old Taillon, who went 8-10 with a 4.84 ERA in an inconsistent 2023 season. He's currently in line to face the Astros at home in his next start.