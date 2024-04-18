The Cubs reinstated Taillon (back) from the 15-day injured list Thursday, Andy Martinez of Marquee Sports Network reports.

Taillon would have made his season debut Thursday against Miami, however the game was canceled due to rain. The 32-year-old right-hander will now start Friday after making two rehab appearances, surrendering four runs (three earned) and striking out eight batters across 6.1 innings. Hayden Wesneski was optioned to Triple-A Iowa in a corresponding move.