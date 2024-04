Cubs manager Craig Counsell said Saturday that Taillon's (back) next start will be in the majors, Maddie Lee of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Taillon went 3.2 innings and threw 68 pitches in his final rehab start Friday. The Cubs have not yet determined which day Taillon will pitch, but it could be as soon as Wednesday in Arizona or perhaps Thursday when they return home. Taillon has been sidelined with a back injury.