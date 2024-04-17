Taillon (back) will be activated from the 15-day injured list Thursday and is listed as the Cubs' probable starting pitcher for Thursday's series opener versus the Marlins at Wrigley Field.

Taillon might operate with some light restrictions in his season debut, as he was capped at 3.2 innings and 68 pitches in his second and final rehab start with Triple-A Iowa this past Friday. Ben Brown has delivered a pair of strong starts in his two outings as the No. 5 member of the Cubs rotation, but unless manager Craig Counsell elects to expand the rotation to six men, the rookie will likely lose out on a spot once Taillon is activated.