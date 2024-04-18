Taillon and the Cubs won't play the Marlins on Thursday due to inclement weather, Ian Browne of MLB.com reports.
Taillon had been scheduled to make his season debut Thursday, but rain will cause the 32-year-old righty to wait just a bit longer. Thursday's game will be made up with a doubleheader Saturday, and Taillon will presumably get a chance to start Friday.
