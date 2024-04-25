Taillon (2-0) earned the win over Houston on Wednesday, allowing two runs (one earned) on seven hits and two walks while striking out four batters over 5.2 innings.

Taillon yielded a fair amount of baserunners, but he was unscored upon outside of a two-run third inning. The right-hander notched just five whiffs among his 89 pitches, though that didn't prevent him from picking up his second straight victory to begin the campaign. Taillon got a late start to the season after opening on the injured list due to a back injury, but he already seems to be settled in as a key piece of Chicago's rotation.