Taillon didn't factor into the decision Monday, allowing one run on four hits and a walk over 7.1 innings. He struck out one.

Taillon was able to complete six innings for the first time this season and managed to exceed seven innings in just 78 pitches. Taillon's lone blemish came from the first batter he faced as Brandon Nimmo clubbed a solo home run in the first frame. The veteran righty has yet to yield multiple earned runs through three starts, owning an impressive 1.50 ERA. However, he's only been able to punch out nine batters in his 18.0 innings of work. Taillon is set to close out a two-start week with a matchup against the Brewers on Saturday.