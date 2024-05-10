Taillon won't start Friday in Pittsburgh, as the Cubs list Javier Assad as the starter for the series opener versus the Pirates, Maddie Lee of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

The Cubs had previously listed Taillon as their probable starter for Friday, so the late change perhaps hints that the right-hander may be tending to an injury. The decision to have Assad take the hill for the series opener wouldn't seem to be the result of any dissatisfaction with Taillon's performance, as the 32-year-old has opened his second season with the Cubs with a 3-0 record, 1.13 ERA and 0.88 WHIP over 24 innings. Justin Steele will take the hill on four days' rest to start Saturday, while the Cubs are listing their starter for Sunday's series finale as "TBA." More clarity on the Cubs' plans for Sunday -- as well as when Taillon might next pitch -- should come prior to Friday's contest, when manager Craig Counsell meets with the media.