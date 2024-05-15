Taillon (3-1) took the loss Tuesday, surrendering seven runs (two earned) on seven hits and three walks over four innings as the Cubs fell 7-0 to Atlanta. He struck out two.

The right-hander's own fielding error in the fourth inning softened the blow to his ERA, but Taillon's final line was by no means undeserved as he served up homers to Michael Harris and Matt Olson in his last frame. It's the first time in five starts Taillon has been taken deep multiple times, and he'll take a 1.61 ERA, 1.11 WHIP and 18:8 K:BB through 28 innings into his next outing, which is scheduled to come at home this weekend against the Pirates.