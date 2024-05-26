Taillon allowed three runs on nine hits and a walk while striking out three over 5.2 innings in a no-decision versus the Cardinals.

Taillon fell one out shy of a quality start, though he exited the game at 105 pitches (68 strikes) after giving up an RBI double to Masyn Winn in the sixth inning. This was an improvement on Taillon's last two starts -- he didn't complete five innings in either of those games. The right-hander is at a 2.58 ERA, 1.28 WHIP and 25:11 K:BB through 38.1 innings over seven starts this season, but his 4.69 FIP and .238 BABIP suggest he's enjoyed good luck so far, especially earlier in the season. He's projected for a road start versus the Brewers in his next outing.