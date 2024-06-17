Taillon (3-3) suffered the loss Sunday, allowing two runs on seven hits and two walks over six innings against the Cardinals. He struck out three.

Taillon scattered baserunners throughout, only completing a single 1-2-3 inning, but was able to limit the damage with the only runs coming on a second-inning two-run homer by Pedro Pages. However, Taillon was given no run support and left the game after six still facing that same two-run deficit. It was the second-consecutive quality start for Taillon who has allowed just two runs in 12 innings over those two starts after having allowed 14 runs over 21.1 innings in his previous four. He'll look to keep things rolling the next time he toe's the rubber, likely to take place next weekend when the Mets roll into the friendly confines of Wrigley Field.