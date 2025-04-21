Taillon allowed one run on three hits across five innings and did not factor into the decision during Sunday's 3-2, 11-inning loss to the Diamondbacks. He walked two and struck out six.

Taillon pitched well enough to deserve his second win of the season but didn't receive enough run support to escape his third straight no-decision. The veteran righty allowed six runs over 4.1 innings in his first start of the year, but since then, he's allowed only eight runs across 22.1 innings while striking out 23. Taillon seems to be rounding into form, and he'll look to keep pitching well in his next scheduled start, which is penciled in for next Sunday against the Phillies, as the Cubs only play five games in the coming week.