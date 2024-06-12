Taillon didn't factor into the decision Tuesday against the Rays, allowing four hits and a walk over six scoreless innings. He struck out five.

Taillon was excellent Tuesday, delivering his second scoreless outing of the year, though the Cubs bullpen couldn't get him a win as Hector Neris coughed up four runs in the ninth in a 5-2 defeat. Still, it was a nice bounce-back effort from Taillon after he allowed five runs on 10 hits in a loss to the White Sox in his last outing. Overall, the 32-year-old right-hander is 3-2 with a 3.09 ERA with a 1.30 WHIP and 40:14 K:BB across 10 starts (55.1 innings). Taillon's currently scheduled to face the Cardinals at home in his next start.