Taillon didn't factor into the decision Thursday against the Brewers, allowing three runs on six hits and a walk over six innings. He struck out four.

All three of Milwaukee's runs off Taillon came in the third inning, including a pair on three consecutive two-out hits. While the Cubs bullpen couldn't close out a win, it was the third quality start for Taillon this year -- he failed to make it through six innings in his previous three outings, posting a 5.02 ERA in that span. Overall, the 32-year-old right-hander is 3-2 with a 2.84 ERA, 1.26 WHIP and 29:12 K:BB through his first eight starts (44.1 innings). Taillon's tentatively slated for a home matchup with the White Sox in his next outing.