Taillon (3-2) allowed three runs on six hits and two walks while striking out four over 4.2 innings to take the loss Sunday versus the Pirates.

Taillon was a bit inefficient, throwing 55 of 92 pitches for strikes. This was the second start in a row where he failed to complete five innings, and it's the third time in a row he's walked multiple batters. The right-hander is now at a 2.20 ERA, 1.19 WHIP and 22:10 K:BB through 32.2 innings over six starts, though his strong April has given way to a shakier May following a bout with back stiffness. Taillon is tentatively projected to make his next start on the road in St. Louis.