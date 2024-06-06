Taillon allowed five runs on 10 hits and a walk while striking out six over five innings in a no-decision versus the White Sox.

Taillon gave up a leadoff home run to Corey Julks and then surrendered four more runs in the fourth inning. The Cubs were able to cover the damage for Taillon, allowing him to escape with a third straight no-decision. The right-hander has given up at least three runs in his last four starts and now has a 3.47 ERA, 1.36 WHIP and 35:13 K:BB over 49.1 innings through nine outings on the year. He's projected to make his next start on the road versus the Rays.