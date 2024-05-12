Cubs manager Craig Counsell said Taillon (back) will start Tuesday's game in Atlanta, Maddie Lee of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

A bout with back stiffness resulted in Taillon being scratched from his scheduled start Friday in Pittsburgh, but the right-hander responded well enough from a bullpen session Saturday for the Cubs to clear him to take the hill in Atlanta. With Kyle Hendricks (back) coming off the 15-day injured list to start Sunday in Pittsburgh, Taillon will end up taking over the spot in the rotation that had previously belonged to Hayden Wesneski, who has been moved to the bullpen.