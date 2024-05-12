Taillon (back) will not start Sunday's game in Pittsburgh, Maddie Lee of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Taillon had to be scratched from a scheduled start Friday due to back stiffness. He had hoped to take the ball Sunday after throwing off a mound Saturday, but while the mound session went well, he's not quite ready. It's not clear at this point when Taillon might be ready to make his next start, but there does seem to be optimism he can avoid the injured list.